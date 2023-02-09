How to enable Internet Explorer mode on Microsoft Edge

Microsoft's updated Edge browser includes Internet Explorer mode -- or IE mode -- a feature that renders legacy IE websites as Internet Explorer 11 pages.

The latest generation of the Edge browser uses the Chromium platform, an open source browser project whose goal is to make the web faster, safer and more stable for users. With Internet Explorer mode included in Edge, end users can work with modern and legacy applications without switching between browsers or relying on the retired Internet Explorer browser.

Administrators can easily enable the feature across their managed desktops so specific websites will automatically render in IE mode when users access them. Alternatively, users can manually enable the feature to apply IE mode to other websites.

What is Internet Explorer mode, and why is it important? Internet Explorer mode enables users to access modern and legacy websites within a single browser. The Chromium engine built into the browser uses the same technology that underlies Google Chrome, making it well-suited for modern web applications. However, the Chromium engine isn't meant for IE-based websites, which some organizations continue to support. For this reason, Edge also includes the Trident (MSHTML) engine from Internet Explorer 11, enabling users to work with web applications created for IE alongside modern web apps. When users enter IE mode, in-page navigations such as links, forms and scripts all stay on the page, so users can navigate the website as though working in Internet Explorer 11. However, such actions as clicking the back button or entering a different URL in the address bar will cause the browser to slip back into Chromium mode unless the target page is also enabled for IE mode. Edge Chromium compatibility mode supports most Internet Explorer functionality, such as Edge extensions, document modes, enterprise modes, security zone policies, Browser Helper Objects and Internet Explorer F12 developer tools. However, IE mode does not support features such as Internet Explorer toolbars, navigation menu policies or Edge F12 developer tools. Organizations can use Internet Explorer mode to continue to view IE-based websites as they transition away from Internet Explorer, which will be permanently disabled on February 14, 2023.