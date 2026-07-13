How one manufacturer blazed a smooth path to ERP cloud migration

ERP cloud migration can be a fraught process, especially when the target system is multi-tenant SaaS ERP. This purest form of cloud ERP has many advantages, including accessibility, ease of use, minimal maintenance and advanced technologies like AI. But it tends to force generic business processes on organizations that aren't always ready for them, and it is also not hospitable to the customizations some have grown to depend on in their on-premises ERP.

As a result, many companies seek halfway measures, such as running a hybrid of on-premises and SaaS ERP modules or moving their on-premises ERP to a cloud hosting provider to gain some of the flexibility and cost savings of cloud computing.

Tilton Group, a manufacturer in Quebec City, Canada, that makes food and pharmaceutical packaging from recycled materials, executed the full cloud ERP move successfully in May 2025. It migrated from the on-premises version of Epicor Kinetic, its very first ERP system, to the multi-tenant SaaS version. In the process, the company laid the foundation for AI applications, including Epicor's AI-driven tool for inventory planning and optimization (IP&O).

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, David Paquet, director of technological innovation and procurement, explains how he spearheaded Tilton Group's search for an ERP system, how the initial implementation in 2022 changed the way the company conducted business, and what it was like to shift to the SaaS version of Kinetic three years later.

He also shares details on how the transitions were managed, including using APIs to integrate the SaaS ERP with the company's homegrown, on-premises manufacturing execution system (MES).

"It's our own MES, and it will never be in the cloud for latency reasons," he said.

David Paquet David Paquet