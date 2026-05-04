Understanding the science behind AI-based hiring assessments

Assessments are among the most valuable hiring tools, but they can be challenging to design and implement. As a result, organizations tend to use them for high-volume recruiting, where large numbers of people need to be hired in a short time for roles that can be encoded in a handful of reusable assessments.

Recruiters use assessments to determine whether a candidate has specific job skills, such as writing software, but they're often equally interested in identifying the cognitive capabilities and behavioral characteristics that are required for a job.

Assessments are usually digitized, automated and conducted on computers. They might be games that challenge problem-solving skills and test reaction times, simulations of work scenarios or timed tests of programming ability. Quizzes test knowledge in specialties like medicine, finance and design.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Mike Hudy, chief science officer at Hirevue, explains how AI is making assessments easier to develop and deploy -- and, therefore, feasible for more specialized job openings, including executive positions and newly created roles.

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