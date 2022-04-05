Surge hiring, HR tech highlighted in 2023 federal budget

The federal government wants to hire more than 80,000 new workers next year, raise employee pay by 4.6% and become a "model employer" for the private sector.

To accomplish these goals, the White House's just-released 2023 proposed federal budget calls for improving its HR capabilities with new technology and recruiting approaches, and better analysis of its data.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) budget seeks $418 million, an $88 million increase over what it received in 2021 in its primary discretionary account. "The Federal Government has an opportunity to reimagine the way Federal employees work," the White House stated in its budget request to Congress.

According to budget documents, the U.S. employs 2.2 million people, excluding the military and Postal Service workers, and expects to expand its workforce by 82,300 employees in the 2023 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

Some of the hiring projections in the federal budget are in response to the approval last November of the $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill. One month after the approval, the OPM released plans for surge hiring to quickly fill federal jobs needed to support the infrastructure bill.

"Agencies need to hire now to fill essential and mission-driven roles: scientists to combat climate change, engineers to repair and rebuild our roads and bridges, and workers to help ensure that every community in America has clean water, just to name a few," said Kiran Ahuja, OPM director, in a December memo outlining the surge hiring plan.