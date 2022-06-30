Abortion travel benefits expand despite prosecution threat

In the wake of the Roe v. Wade reversal, Jack Altman, CEO of Lattice, wrote a memo to his 700 employees stating that the company will reimburse employees for travel "to access essential medical services that are banned in their home state." But it's an abortion travel benefit that may come with risks.

Lattice, an HR software vendor, is based in San Francisco, Calif., a state where abortion procedures are legal. But about "10% of our current employees live in states with trigger bans or states that have restrictive legislation pending," a spokeswoman wrote. The company didn't want to identify those states where employees live, calling it protected information.

There may be good legal reasons for companies like Lattice to keep that information private, given the ripple effect of the Supreme Court's decision. For example, a group of Texas lawmakers want to see criminal prosecution of executives at firms that provide abortion travel benefits to Texas-based employees.

Zeroing in on abortion travel benefits Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain, a Republican in Deer Park, along with 13 other state lawmakers, will introduce anti-abortion enforcement legislation in the next legislative session. Their bill aims to put corporate directors and officers at risk of "felony criminal prosecution if they use corporate resources to pay for abortions or reimburse abortion-related expenses." The threats of prosecution from lawmakers "so far have been vague and not backed up by state law," said Noreen Farrell, civil rights attorney and executive director of Equal Rights Advocates, a law firm in San Francisco. And they aren't stopping companies from extending such services to employees, including business goliaths, such as Austin-based Tesla, as well as Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce and Starbucks. They are not without the power to fight back. They employ thousands of people in states with abortion bans and spend millions on lobbying lawmakers, legal experts noted. "The next wave for corporations is not going to just be on the defense; it will be on the offense," Farrell said. For now, however, no states ban employers from covering travel costs to obtain an abortion, Farrell said. Lawmakers in abortion-banning states may also face an obstacle in Brett Kavanaugh's concurring opinion, Farrell added. The associate justice wrote that a state cannot bar someone from traveling to another state to obtain an abortion "based on the constitutional right to interstate travel." Still, "states can determine what is criminal within their state lines, and we expect that to be very much a strategy to protect abortion bans in certain states," Farrell said. Employers might find cover for abortion reimbursements in federal law regulating employee benefits, such as the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), she said. ERISA prohibits states from adopting requirements that relate to employer-sponsored health plans. Employers might use other workarounds to protect themselves, such as characterizing reimbursements for early pregnancy leave or as providing general travel costs for employees, Farrell said.