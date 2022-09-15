The future of HR is big 'A' Agile

John Boudreau believes enterprise CEOs are asking their HR executives for the wrong thing.

"Your CEO wants you to come up with a policy about employee engagement, a policy about how many days a week you're supposed to be in the office, a policy about hybrid work," said Boudreau, senior research scientist and professor emeritus at University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business, during a future of HR session at this week's Workday Rising event. "In the world that we live in, I am firmly convinced that a policy is the wrong answer."

In the last few years, companies have adapted to significant changes in business and working conditions, and Boudreau suggested HR departments take the lesson of experimentation they've learned from COVID-19 and from the recent demands for social justice reforms and make it the rule rather than the exception.

For guidance, he recommended HR leaders turn to a popular software developer framework: Agile.

"In software and product [development], Agile tools are organized around test, discover, design and develop -- and then you do it again," he said. The process of iteration is critical, he said, because it provides an opportunity for Agile developers to listen and collaborate with customers on how to make improvements to products and then respond.

"What if we applied Agile tools and treated work as the product and workers and managers as customers?" he asked conference attendees. Adopting Agile to drive the future of HR could invite employees to continue to experiment and prioritize resilience in preparation for the unknown unknowns that lie ahead, he said.

A future of HR session featured panelists (from l-r) John Boudreau, senior research scientist and professor emeritus at University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business; Neil Jensen, vice president of HCM product strategy at Workday; and Yee-Lin Chong, head of digital solutions at Center of Excellence at Air Liquide's APAC unit.