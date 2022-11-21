Pay transparency laws could soon cover 20% of Americans

Before too long, as many as 1 in 5 Americans will live in states that require employers to detail the salary range, either annually or hourly, in a job posting. This change is happening at lightning speed in the U.S. and could have a broad effect nationally.

Colorado was the first state to require that employers post salary ranges in job positions in 2019. But there's been an uptick in momentum more recently. This month, New York City's pay transparency law in job ads took effect. Starting next year, California employers will have to do the same under legislation recently signed by its governor. New York state has a similar bill awaiting the governor's signature. Washington state also has a salary range job posting law taking effect next year. In total, these states cover some 73 million people.

Pay transparency laws constitute a significant change for HR recruiting strategies. Until recently, private employers that posted salary ranges were "pretty rare," said Tony Guadagni, analyst at Gartner.

This knowledge of pay ranges by job applicants might be costing employers some negotiating power. Candidates are "going to come in looking for the higher end of that range," Guadagni said.

Disclosure of pay ranges was one of the reasons why Colorado's law faced resistance from the Rocky Mountain Association of Recruiters, which filed an unsuccessful lawsuit claiming the law forced employers to make "fundamental changes to their recruiting systems." Some out-of-state companies advertising for remote workers were reportedly forbidding Colorado residents from applying because they didn't want to disclose the salary range in the job postings.

The expansion of state pay transparency laws could also end up applying to any employer advertising nationally to fill a remote job. If a job is performed "in any way" in New York City, for example, the pay transparency law applies, said Keith Gutstein, co-managing partner of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck's Long Island office.

Employers might challenge these laws in court, Gutstein said, but for now, his recommendation for employers is to take a conservative approach and post the salary range in job advertisements.

The motivation for salary range transparency comes from lawmakers to address inequity in pay, which disproportionately affects women. In March, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said that women file nearly 92% of charges it receives over wage discrimination.

"We must narrow stubborn gender and racial pay gaps, especially for Black, Latina, Indigenous and Asian women," said Adrienne Adams, speaker of the New York City Council, on Nov. 1 when the city's pay transparency law took effect.