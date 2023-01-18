NYC's controversial AI bias audit law gets new hearing

Businesses using artificial intelligence to rank and sort job candidates will have to audit their hiring tools for AI bias, according to a pending New York City law. But controversy over the law's requirements prompted the city to delay its Jan. 1 launch to April 15.

The city has scheduled a new hearing on Jan. 23 to consider revisions to the automated employment decision tools (AEDT) rule. It is intended to ensure protected classes, including gender, race and ethnicity, don't face discrimination if employers use AEDT systems to make hiring decisions.

The law, which was passed in 2021 and is the first law in the U.S. of its type, stipulates that employers using AI hiring tools must hire an independent auditor to check for AI bias and notify job seekers that they are using an AEDT system in hiring.

The AI bias law "really does place the ultimate burden on the employer to make sure they are complying with the law," said Matthew Kissling, an employment attorney at partner at Thompson Hine LLP in Cleveland, Ohio.

But some vendors believe the law is too broad and are still determining how it works and whether it even applies to their products.

Criteria Corp. provides testing and structured interview tools, where all candidates are asked the same questions in the same order. It doesn't use AI, but its processes could still be subject to the law, said Brad Schneider, vice president of strategic consulting at the Los Angeles-based company.

Because of how the law is written, it may cover "potentially every test in the world." All scoring uses an algorithm and may be subject to the broad language of the law, whether it uses AI or not, Schneider said.

He believes the New York City law is reacting to video-based hiring that bases scoring on emotion or affect recognition or "trivial and non-predictive things," he said.

Snapshot of New York City's effort to root out AI bias in hiring.