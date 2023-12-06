Plants, natural light in office environments boost well-being

Plants, windows and natural materials such as wood can affect employee well-being. Natural design elements in office environments can lower stress, increase a sense of belonging and even help with productivity, according to a growing body of research.

In these studies, researchers have found that natural light affects human health positively, including well-being, and can reduce sick days. A group of researchers at Stanford University, Dartmouth College and the California Polytechnic University reviewed existing research and recently added findings of their own.

The research results for HR may be further justification to reconsider how offices are set up. Creating a more sustainable environment was underway before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a shift to remote and hybrid work. But now that some employers are trying to coax workers back to the office, design is getting more attention.

"The real amenity in the workplace today is people," said Sanjay Rishi, Americas CEO for JLL Work Dynamics, part of commercial real estate services firm JLL. "People come to work to interact with people."

"If you're just working from home or some other place, your sense of belonging is very limited," Rishi said. His firm manages and designs workspaces.

Office design today includes biophilic elements, or plants, that increase "connectivity to the natural environment," Rishi said. This can include skylights, walls filled with plants, fountains, ponds -- features that help workers make a connection to nature.

Natural elements within indoor spaces are increasingly important. "The majority of people living in the United States spend almost 90% of their day indoors, thus giving buildings a significant role to play on human health," the Stanford, Dartmouth and California Polytechnic researchers wrote in their study.

It found "statistically significant impacts" on well-being metrics when natural materials and light were incorporated into an office environment. The results were based on a survey of more than 400 participants responding to photographs and virtual environments.

A green wall at JLL offices.