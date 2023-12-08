Recruiting tech glitch adds to military's recruiting struggles

Except for the Marines and the Space Force, the U.S. military is broadly missing its recruiting goals. Top recruiters from the armed services blame a highly competitive labor market and the declining interest of young people to serve.

Certain military branches are trying to do more with recruiting technology to counter this. But in some cases, technology might be working against their recruiting efforts.

The military's electronic health record system might deter potential recruits from joining, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said at a hearing this week held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services' Subcommittee on Personnel.

The Military Health System's electronic health record system, MHS Genesis, appears to be flagging applicants with manageable or long-healed injuries, triggering a requirement for the recruit to obtain a medical waiver before they can join, Warren said.

Defense Department data for 2022 showed that one out of every six recruits needed a medical waiver, the highest proportion in the last 10 years, Warren noted. The Army, for instance, said the medical waiver process added 70 days or longer to the application process.

Warren said the medical waiver issue becomes a bigger problem "if all of that red tape is causing some healthy applicants to drop out of the recruitment process altogether."

The MHS Genesis system was developed by the Leidos Partnership for Defense Health, which was funded through a $4.3 billion Defense Department effort to build an electronic health record system. Leidos is a technology provider based in Reston, Va., primarily serving the government market. In response to a question by TechTarget Editorial about Warren's claims, the company said it had no comment.

There is a declining propensity to serve [and] intense competition for talent in a surplus U.S. job market. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein

If Warren's assertion is correct, the medical waiver issue could be exacerbating a broader military recruiting problem. Only the Marines and the Space Force met their recruiting goals for the fiscal year that ended Oct. 1.