Hurricane Milton makes a case for remote work



Listen to this article. This audio was generated by AI.

Deel, a global immigration services company, has remote workers in Florida areas affected by Hurricane Milton, and it plans to help them deal with the aftermath. It has a remote-first strategy, and its 4,500 employees work globally.

That approach might be a wise strategy, according to research. In an era of climate change, companies that build capacity for remote work are in a better position to manage a disaster.

"The push for full-time office returns can indeed be a risky strategy, particularly for companies in areas susceptible to billion-dollar disasters, like hurricanes Helene and Milton," said Sebastian Steffen, an assistant professor in the business analytics department at the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. Steffen provided written responses to questions from TechTarget Editorial in collaboration with co-researchers Wang Jin, a digital fellow at MIT's Initiative on the Digital Economy, and Erik Brynjolfsson, an economist and professor at Stanford.

Business continuity is top of mind for Deel, which designed its remote work strategy to reduce business risk. If it believes too many workers responsible for a particular system, such as payroll, are too concentrated in one region, Deel will deliberately hire in other areas.

"Do we have single points of failure in one location or another, and if we do, how can we mitigate that?" said Nadia Alaee, senior director of HR business partners at Deel.

Alaee noted that for Deel, "80% of our roles can probably be hired wherever we need or want them to be, so that broadens our talent pool."

The San Francisco-based company is well-practiced in supporting workers in areas prone to natural or experiencing conflict, such as Ukraine. Its efforts include giving employees flexibility during times of need and can include providing practical support such as transportation, satellite internet or coworking spaces.

"The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters expose the vulnerabilities of rigid, in-office work models," according to Steffen, Jin and Brynjolfsson. "Forcing employees back into the office during disaster-prone periods not only puts their physical safety at risk but also threatens business continuity when office spaces become unsafe or inaccessible due to hurricanes, fires or other extreme weather events."

Remote strategy pays off Steffen, Jin and Brynjolfsson were part of a team that published a study in 2021. It found that companies with high levels of work-from-home readiness in response to COVID-19 had higher net incomes and sales than those that weren't as prepared for the shift. Hurricane Milton is part of a growing trend of increasingly destructive natural disasters driven by a warming planet. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. experienced a record 28 billion-dollar disasters in 2023, marking a historic high in a year that was also the warmest on record. Not all industries or roles can shift to remote work, and in-person meetings "have been shown to be crucial for innovation and effective knowledge transfer," noted Steffen, Jin and Brynjolfsson. But as digital work tools improve and there is better support collaboration, the need for in-person interactions may decrease, they added. Deel's remote-first approach faces resistance. Amazon, for instance, said it's bringing employees back to offices. Its CEO, Andy Jassy, told employees that in-office work puts the company in a better position to "invent, collaborate and be connected." Deel's Alaee said she believes that the company's remote work policy increases employee engagement and productivity. She said employees are more motivated when they aren't required to commute and have more time for work-life balance. Staying remote also prompts the company to look at tools that could improve remote collaboration.