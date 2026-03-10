Microsoft 365 E7 adds AI governance; prices draw critiques

As AI governance worries stall enterprise adoption, Microsoft is preparing to integrate its Agent 365 agentic control plane with its next-generation Microsoft 365 suite -- for a price.

Microsoft first previewed Agent 365 and integrations with its other products, including the Microsoft Foundry development platform, during its Ignite conference in November. Agent 365 functions as an enterprise AI control plane, including for AI agents built by Microsoft partners, with connections to corporate data through Microsoft Foundry IQ, Fabric IQ and Work IQ.

This week, Microsoft set a shipping date of May 1 for Agent 365, along with a $15-per-user-per-month standalone price, and disclosed new features it plans to put into public preview on that date. These features include integrations with Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Purview in addition to its Entra ID for identity management. It's a move that echoes other recent AI agent platform updates from competitors such as ServiceNow, amid growing concerns over rogue AI agents among enterprises.

"These capabilities are a smart enhancement for Microsoft that was desperately needed for organizations building on Copilot Agents," said Will McKeon-White, an analyst at Forrester Research. "This allows organizations to keep an effective inventory of Microsoft agents and have a slightly better governance layer, with better access controls."

Gartner: Agent 365 a costly 'work in progress' Microsoft disclosed details about specific AI governance features that will be released in preview over the next two months. Defender assesses the risk of AI agent compromise and provides data security posture management and data loss prevention. The Purview tie-in evaluates insider risk, according to a Microsoft blog post, with security posture management and detection, investigation and response for Foundry and Copilot Studio agents. New runtime threat protection, investigation and hunting with Agent 365 through Microsoft Purview will go into public preview in April. However, a Gartner First Take report published and sent to press March 9 called it a work in progress with unfinished features, limited automation and unanswered questions still outstanding. "Many features are unfinished or restate metrics available in other admin centers and dashboards," the report stated. "Agent 365 surfaces alerts (for example, risky agents), but administrators must act on them manually. This may work for a small number of agents, but at scale it will require automation or agentic automation capabilities, such as guardian agents." Another industry analyst questioned whether the concept of "guardian agents" will be the ultimate answer to AI governance concerns. "An agent to monitor an agent or to remediate another agent, I think, exponentially increases the risk -- it'll have to be shifted left," said Matthew Flug, an analyst at IDC. "It'll just be the way that you build agents in these platforms. You have to use the platform in order to build an agent, and governance is taken care of for you before you deploy." But Gartner's report also highlights gaps in agent coverage for Agent 365's Entra-based agent identity, at least so far. Gartner has not seen enough new or dedicated functionality in Agent 365 to justify its current price point, though this will likely change as the product matures. GartnerFirst Take report on Microsoft Agent 365 "There is no way to retroactively assign an Agent ID to agents created before Entra ID agent registration became available," the report said. "Unless re-created, these agents remain unmanaged and out of scope for Agent 365 policies. Some third-party providers are also likely to avoid outsourcing agent security to Microsoft, and if integrating with the Agent 365 SDK is not an option, those agents will remain unmanaged in Agent 365." Ultimately, "Agent 365 acts less like a single, clearly defined product and more like a work in progress," according to the Gartner report. "It is an evolving bundle of Microsoft capabilities that comes at a premium cost. Gartner has not seen enough new or dedicated functionality in Agent 365 to justify its current price point, though this will likely change as the product matures." Microsoft did not comment specifically on the Gartner reports, but PR reps pointed to a note in the report that Gartner analysts will continue to reevaluate the product as it develops.