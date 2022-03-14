Need a replacement? Try these 5 Docker alternatives

After more than a decade in use, Docker remains the de facto container standard because of its ability to integrate with a broad array of tools and platforms, such as Kubernetes. However, business changes at Docker and market forces have prompted organizations to search for new containerization options.

Docker's current state in the market On Jan. 31, 2022, the grace period for free commercial use of Docker Desktop in large enterprises ended. The replacement Docker Business subscription -- an effort to boost revenue -- targets businesses that use Docker's tools to build containerized applications at scale. Businesses with fewer than 250 employees and less than $10 million in annual revenue can still use Docker Personal for free. The new Docker Personal offering also remains free for individual developers, open source communities and educational purposes. In November 2019, Docker sold its enterprise business to Mirantis, and it has been experiencing ongoing instability as a for-profit business ever since. Meanwhile, two years after buying Docker Enterprise, Mirantis is on a run rate of more than $100 million, making the sale a story about missed opportunities and internal management turmoil for Docker.

Docker migration triggers Improving container security, uncertainty about Docker's future, technology strategy changes and budget questions can all trigger enterprises to find an alternative to Docker as their container standard. There's no dispute about Docker's innovative technology leadership, especially in the early days of containers. But the current container landscape is competitive, and cloud-native tools and container security vendors could take advantage of this situation to win over new customers. Docker must keep up with current and future innovations or risk becoming a footnote in the history of cloud-native development. Let's start with Kubernetes deprecating Docker as a container runtime with Kubernetes version 1.20. The move affects the Kubernetes cluster only, not the users. Nonetheless, depending on how they interact with Kubernetes, developers must analyze the amount of work -- if any -- this change could cause their IT teams. The new subscription model could also hurt Docker. The lines around open source subscriptions can blur if companies support open source projects as part of their business model. For example, if you volunteer with an open source project in your spare time, you won't need to pay. However, if you work with open source as part of your day job, you must buy a license. Risk-averse enterprises that want to future-proof their container strategy might take this licensing as the time to move to another container platform. Cost-conscious enterprises might review their use of Docker in their cloud-native applications to maintain IT budgets and accommodate IT demands from remote and hybrid work. Rising software supply chain concerns and new security tools could also influence Docker's future in the market. While Docker joining the software supply chain security conversation is a positive for the company and its customers, the future of that space is still being written. The discussion is bound to get noisy before it shakes out and the true leaders reveal themselves.