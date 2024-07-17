An unpopular way to fund popular open source software

Open source has won, tech analyst Justin Warren declared in Episode 9 of IT Ops Query: Tech's Tragedy of the Commons.

Today, a majority of commercial software -- more than 90%, according to one study -- uses non-proprietary components. This fact has also become a modern-day reminder that nothing in life is truly free. Widespread attacks, such as XZ Utils and Log4Shell, expose not only the difficulty of open source sustainability but also the risks that occur when support dwindles or maintenance goes dormant.

One way to eradicate those risks is to compensate overlooked and unpaid maintainers, according to Warren, founder of tech consulting and analyst firm PivotNine in Melbourne, Australia. As a self-described "filthy socialist," he has an idea for where the compensation funding should come.

"Honestly, I think it should come from taxes," he said to podcast host Beth Pariseau. "These are roads. Why don't we fund them like roads?"

He's not alone in his thinking. He pointed to Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund, which launched in 2022, as an example of how one country is dedicating funds to not just maintaining open digital infrastructure but also to developing and improving it as well. He, for one, would like to see more countries, such as the U.S., recognize the national significance of open source and follow suit.

Plus, he said, companies that provide open source software and then undergo license changes are already imposing a kind of tax of their own. They're also a reflection of a community that has moved past the initial question of open source's value and is seeking ways to make what's valuable last.

