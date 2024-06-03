Evaluate Grafana vs. Kibana for IT data visualization

Data visualization tools are useful for system administrators, software engineers and project managers. Grafana and Kibana are two tools that you can consider.

Grafana and Kibana can collect data from different sources, and both have several different graphs and visualization tools to render data including histograms, bar graphs and line charts. Before you choose a tool, take time to explore the features and options to see how they might fit your organization's specific needs.

Kibana overview Kibana is a part of the ELK stack, which stands for Elasticsearch, LogStash and Kibana. You can host Kibana on-prem or through the Elastic managed service. Anywhere that you can deploy an Elasticsearch cluster, you can include Kibana. Kibana can integrate with a wide variety of data sources. At time of writing, there are more than 350 integrations available in Kibana, and the development team at Elastic is working on adding more. Kibana integrations focus on application and instance logs such as operating system logs and cloud integrations. These integrations include AWS CloudWatch, Azure Application Insights Metrics and Google Cloud Pub/Sub logs. Kibana integrates with other tools such as PostgreSQL, MongoDB, MySQL and others that focus on different databases or sources. Not all work natively with Kibana integrations. Some need additional connectors so the data can sync with Elasticsearch. The sample dashboard that uses the Kibana demo flight logs integration shows some of the graphical capabilities of Kibana, including the ability to change the data shown using dropdown menus and other filters.