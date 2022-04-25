How to build a virtual router with VMware Workstation

Virtual networks help admins evaluate new network security or monitoring options in a test environment, or assess how a new workload will affect the live network. Successful virtual network testing uses virtual routers to direct test environment traffic. VMware Workstation is a tool admins can use to build these virtual routers.

As handy as a lab-based virtual network might be, it is a complex undertaking to build. Physical networks often consist of multiple segments. If a virtual network should accurately mimic an organization's physical infrastructure, it generally requires multiple segments, which routers provide.

For production infrastructure, physical routers direct traffic between network segments. In a test and development setup, physical routers might not be feasible, and if all network segments are virtual, then the physical router cannot connect to anything. In these scenarios, virtual routers are helpful.

Like a physical router, a virtual router orchestrates network traffic between subnets. The difference is that a virtual router is software-based, which fits test and development use.