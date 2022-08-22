How to establish a Kubernetes governance strategy

As a leading IT deployment tool, Kubernetes plays a key role in organizational governance -- so much so that designing an effective Kubernetes governance strategy can help establish overall IT governance. Governance is the set of tools and practices that guide how an organization and its employees operate, including how people are held accountable for their decisions and actions. It links to compliance with applicable laws and regulations, industry standards, and internally defined policies.

Without proper governance, companies face risks ranging from civil and criminal action to operational inefficiencies and unhappy workers, partners and customers. That's why it's critical to get Kubernetes governance right.

Implement Kubernetes governance Kubernetes governance applies policies for cluster allocation, deployment, redeployment and scaling. These policies can be set in response to external regulations, through company policies, or by designing an efficient resource pool and ensuring high application availability and experience quality. When Kubernetes governance involves an IT budget justification, these policies can also enforce the conditions set in the budget justification to ensure the business case is met.

The 3 elements of a Kubernetes governance strategy Three elements are involved in a Kubernetes governance implementation strategy: targets, scope and policy directives. Targets are the specific policy goals the strategy must meet. Direct targets, governance objectives and derived targets represent internal steps that IT teams must take to ensure the organization meets those defined targets. The operations team usually sets these targets as the first step of creating a governance framework. Scope is the set of elements to which policies should be applied to address the targets and must address all Kubernetes-visible components. Many organizations derive technical scope from the top, starting with organizational and facility divisions. Policy directives use Kubernetes capabilities to address governance policies across the specified scopes to the direct and derived targets. As the ultimate outcome of a Kubernetes governance framework, policy directives are the final step in establishing Kubernetes governance and are the primary focus of governance projects.

Types of Kubernetes governance targets Organizations can divide Kubernetes governance targets into the following categories: security

container image controls

network controls and configurations

application deployment, redeployment and scaling Teams assign a scope for the targets within each category. IT admins use the combinations of targets and scope to create specific policy directives. Security governance for Kubernetes is normally enforced using third-party tools, such as Open Policy Agent, KubeLinter, kube-bench and kube-hunter. Service meshes like Istio can also be used for containerized microservices. Select tools carefully, as some security tools can also enforce policies in other target categories. As a general rule, the fewer tools in use, the better. Container image controls relate to the development and testing process, and the practices needed to graduate software from testing to production. Governance here is enforced via associated tools, and through the overall development and testing processes. Most organizations enforce more granular constraints on development and testing than would normally be considered as part of governance. Start with specific governance requirements -- for example, specific testing flows and numbers of warnings -- and refine them with additional development policies to create a framework that works for governance as well as development and software quality control. The virtual network tool selected is the main provider of network control in Kubernetes. Kubernetes presumes that a cluster's nodes are mutually addressable from within the cluster address space, but anything addressed from the outside must be exposed explicitly. The question of what to expose lies in application design. Don't expose any more than is necessary to enhance application security. Controlling addressability within a cluster is possible using virtual network features, but this can cause confusion in cluster maintenance and must be documented carefully. Configuration policies limit which cluster resources organizations or individuals can allocate in the cloud when there is an incremental cost to consider. They can also prevent organizations from seizing more data center resources than they are entitled to use. This type of control is accessed directly through Kubernetes management features.