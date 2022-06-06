Ubuntu snap vs. apt: Which package manager to use and when

IT teams that run workloads on Ubuntu Linux have not one but two software package managers to work with: snap and apt.

Although snap and apt both automate software package installation, management and removal, they work in different ways. An organization's choice between snap vs. apt depends on its IT priorities.

What are snap packages? Snap is a package management system by Canonical, the company that develops the Ubuntu Linux distribution. Snapcraft is the formal name of the system that manages snap packages, but the system is commonly referred to as snap. Although snap was created for Ubuntu, it expanded in 2016 to support most mainstream Linux distributions. Snap packages an application as an archive that contains the binary code, data and libraries required to run said application, including any external dependencies. When you execute the application, snap unpacks the archive and the application runs in a sandboxed environment -- similar to, but not the same as, a Docker container. For example, to install the gedit text editor, you would use the command below. snap install gedit When you run this command, snap downloads the snap package for gedit from whichever snap repositories are configured for your system. You can also remove installed snap packages with the snap remove gedit command.

What is apt? Apt is a Linux package management tool used on Ubuntu and a variety of other Linux distributions. Introduced in 1998, apt has become a widely supported, popular option to install, update and remove Linux software. Apt manages Debian packages, known as debs. Like snaps, each deb contains the application code, data and libraries required to install an application. Debs also define the application's dependencies, such as any other software the application requires to run. When you install a Debian package via apt, apt installs the application's dependencies automatically. Apt installs data permanently into Ubuntu's file system, from which the applications run. The applications run as standard processes directly on the host system, rather than in sandboxed environments. And, like snap, apt installs packages using simple commands. apt install gedit Uninstall the package with the apt remove gedit command.

Differences between snap and apt Snap and apt seem similar on the surface: They both enable application management via packages, and enable you to install and remove software with simple commands. In fact, many snap and apt commands, such as the install and remove commands, are identical. Where snap and apt differ is in how they package software. Where snap and apt differ, however, is in how they package software. Snap includes everything required to run an application -- including its dependencies -- in a single package, but apt expects users to deploy dependencies as separate packages alongside the app package. This might seem like a minor difference, but it has several important implications for how snap and apt software function: Software versions. Apt installs software directly to your system, so you can install only one version of each application in use. However, while there are ways to manage conflicting application versions with apt, it's not a clear or simple process. With snap, it's easy to install multiple application versions on the same system.

Snap packages are easier to create than apt packages in that you can bundle the dependencies into the package, rather than define them and expect that the user's system has the right dependencies available. Package removal. Because all application data and dependencies in a snap package are self-contained, you can remove the entire application by removing the snap. Although apt also removes all data associated with an application, in most cases there is a risk that apt will fail to delete some data when you remove an application. This leaves cruft on your system.

