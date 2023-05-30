Manage IT infrastructure with NSX's multi-tenant features

Although VMware built NSX with multi-tenancy in mind, the network virtualization and security platform did not fully support multi-tenant architectures until recently.

In many IT environments, a team of infrastructure administrators with access to all system components manages the entire setup. But in some cases, certain groups might only need access to part of the overall IT infrastructure -- for example, departments, branches or project teams that want to manage their own networking or security setup.

Historically, VMware NSX used a tiered gateway model, in which IT admins could isolate networks between tenants and see all objects, but could not manage objects at a tenant level. Although NSX introduced multi-tenancy in version 4.0.1, it was only configurable through the API, an admin-unfriendly option.

Following NSX updates in late 2022, however, admins can create objects in projects, which map to tenants. They can then assign tenant users to roles, allowing them to manage tenant-specific objects such as tier-1 gateways, segments and firewall rules. This multi-tenancy feature is offered natively in the NSX user interface and does not require integration with VMware vCloud Director.