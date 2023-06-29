Traditional networks vs. IoT networks: What's the difference?

IoT offers enterprises improved visibility, automation and operational efficiencies. Organizations that have begun to investigate the potential of deploying IoT must review the various IoT sensors but also how those devices connect to and communicate with IoT server applications.

Most people assume IoT networks simply connect to traditional corporate LANs. While this is true in some situations, IoT network connectivity takes a broader approach to the network and expands connectivity options.

What is a traditional network? Traditional enterprise networks typically consist of the following components: Corporate LAN.

Wireless LAN (WLAN).

WAN.

Internet edge. The LAN and WLAN are private wired and Wi-Fi networks typically deployed within corporate offices and branch locations. The WAN is responsible for secure connectivity between the LAN and branch offices. Finally, the internet edge is one or more points where ingress and egress traffic can reach the internet.

What is IoT? IoT is a collection of autonomous devices connected to the internet that enterprises can deploy to automate a number of business-related tasks. IoT devices use various sensors, monitors and other techniques to collect data. The data then travels over the internet to a central repository management application for analysis. Depending on the role of the IoT system, it can use the analyzed data to either kick off automated responses or make various business-related decisions. IoT devices can use standard Ethernet, Wi-Fi, or a host of other wired or wireless connectivity and standards-based or proprietary network protocols. This variety enables greater deployment flexibility, as IoT devices can often operate across low-bandwidth links.