What is visitor-based networking? Visitor-based networking (VBN) is a computer network with high-speed internet access provided by an organization for temporary use by visitors, guests or other users in a public area. It may also be called a guest network or a public network. These are most often provided through Wi-Fi, though wired Ethernet access may also be provided. A VBN should be kept separate from a corporate network, often by a virtual local area network (VLAN). Providing a VBN is important for airports, convention centers, malls, shopping centers, restaurants, stores and universities. Many companies offer a VBN for employee's personal devices. Most VBNs will employ a VBN gateway to control access, connect users and filter content. As more people use smartphones and consume and produce more online content, access to high-speed internet connections is more important than ever. VBNs exist to offer internet connectivity in locations that have poor mobile internet signal service or for users on devices that do not have mobile modems, such as laptops. Locations that cater to corporate customers benefit from offering a VBN. A VBN can vary greatly in size and cost depending on its intended use and number of supported users. A small store or restaurant with only a few users may have a single simple Wi-Fi router with a guest network and a shared password. A large space with thousands of users may require many access points (APs) connected through switches to a central router and gateway with per-user authentication and EULA acceptance.

What are the types of visitor-based networks? Several types of VBNs exist depending on the intended use and audience. Transparent VBN The purpose of a transparent VBN is to provide easy access to the internet. These are often provided free to use in a public space. They do not require a password or preauthentication but may have a captive portal for users to accept terms and conditions before connecting. A public VBN will often use a gateway to block certain abusive uses. This may include blocking explicit material, file sharing and blocking access to ports other than those used for web access or email. They may also use timeouts to restrict access after a certain length of time. Billing VBN A billing VBN charges users money for access to use its service to access the internet. These are common in locations where it is costly or difficult to obtain internet access. Some examples are for airplane in-flight access or in remote locations. Historically, paid internet access has been used in airports, convention centers and hotels -- but most of these locations now offer free VBN to guests as part of their service. Most commonly, a billing VBN will use a captive portal to collect payment information. These can be bought at the time of use with a credit card or using a prepaid account. Authentication VBN An authenticated VBN requires the user to provide credentials or prove identity to use. These are common in a business environment for employees, contractors or guests to connect personally owned devices. Authentication is usually done by connecting the VBN to another identity provider. This is commonly by using WPA2-Enterprise 802.1x to connect to an Active Directory, LDAP or RADIUS authentication source. (WPA stands for Wi-Fi Protected Access). Organizations often use WPA2 to authenticate users on visitor-based networks through identity sources such as Active Directory, LDAP and RADIUS.