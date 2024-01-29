Juniper adds data center networks to Mist AI

Juniper Networks has added the data center to its AI for IT operations platform for the branch and campus.

Juniper introduced the latest capabilities of its cloud-based Mist AI on Monday. The company also introduced two QFX switches and a PTX router for data center servers that run AI model inference and machine learning (ML).

The releases come less than three weeks after Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported it planned to acquire Juniper for $14 billion by early next year.

Mist AI uses big data analytics, ML and other AI technologies to identify and resolve common networking issues. Juniper takes Mist AI to the data center via software it acquired when it bought Apstra for an undisclosed sum in 2021. Juniper kept the Apstra name and continued developing its hardware-agnostic software.

"Extending Mist to Apstra adds a proven network-focused AIOps platform to a multi-vendor data center network automation tool," said Shamus McGillicuddy, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates. "This should streamline, automate and optimize management of data center networks."

Apstra monitors hardware and software configurations. It also provides tools to determine the impact of configuration changes before deploying them. Companies providing similar capabilities include Arrcus, Forward Networks and Kentik.

Juniper rivals Cisco and Arista also offer AI tools to find and fix network issues across multiple networks from a single dashboard. However, the capabilities differ considerably based on each vendor's networking hardware and software.