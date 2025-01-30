HPE-Juniper deal hits DOJ roadblock

This article was updated Jan. 31, 2025.

The U.S. Justice Department is suing to block Hewlett Packard Enterprise's $14 billion acquisition of networking technology vendor Juniper Networks.

The DOJ lawsuit, filed Jan. 30 in the Northern District of California, alleged that the acquisition would eliminate competition, increase customer prices and violate Section 7 of the Clayton Antitrust Act. The DOJ stated that HPE and Juniper are the second- and third-largest networking vendors in the U.S., respectively.

"HPE and Juniper are successful companies. But rather than continue to compete as rivals in the WLAN marketplace, they seek to consolidate -- increasing concentration in an already concentrated market," said Omeed Assefi, acting assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's antitrust division, in a statement.

The two vendors fired back in a separate press release, calling the DOJ's analysis "fundamentally flawed."