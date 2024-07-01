HPE Discover 2024: Aruba Networking moves to center stage

HPE Discover 2024 in Las Vegas, which took place in June, was different in many ways from past events. AI was a central theme, which should be a surprise to absolutely no one. A more subtle difference that was nonetheless transformative for the networking sector was the merging of the HPE Aruba Atmosphere event into the Discover program.

That brought 2,500 networking attendees to this event, representing more than 210,000 members of the Aruba Airheads community. Airheads got a taste of the broader HPE strategy and portfolio, and the broader HPE user community more direct exposure to HPE networking products.

It was also a strong statement by HPE that networking is an essential aspect of enterprise IT going forward and there is high confidence that the HPE Aruba portfolio is a substantial foundation upon which to build. It lays the groundwork for the pending acquisition of Juniper Networks, which will turn networking products into a major pillar of HPE's overall business.

In the Atmosphere keynote, Phil Mottram, executive vice president and general manager of HPE Intelligent Edge/Aruba Networking, laid out the vision like this: "Aruba [is] delivering security-first, AI-powered networking, from the edge to the cloud, that is simple and easy for customers to manage."

The HPE Aruba team backed that up with product details on both the hardware and software side, some of which are currently available and some of which are coming in the next few months. A lot of it has to do with a string of acquisitions that HPE made in the first half of 2023. I found the following to be the most interesting.

Wireless networking HPE Aruba was early to market in supporting Wi-Fi 7, with the new 730-Series access points announced back in April. Wi-Fi 7 introduces a 6 GHz band in addition to well-known 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands used in prior generations. HPE Aruba claims to have first-to-market capabilities for dynamically prioritizing and balancing application traffic across all three bands simultaneously, which it calls "ultra tri-band," coming out by the end of 2024. Also interesting on the wireless networking front were improvements in location services, available now, for triangulating and tracking Wi-Fi and Bluetooth low-energy endpoints to 1-meter granularity in near real time. This is a five to ten times improvement in accuracy as compared to most other major wireless LAN vendors today. HPE's technology also tracks vertical location so you can determine which floor a device or user is on. HPE also talked about another first -- its seamless approach to deploying combinations of Wi-Fi and private 5G (P5G) networks to cover challenging environments, such as ports, airports, manufacturing sites and educational campuses. HPE now handles dual deployments using Aruba Central and the Athonet platform, its P5G acquisition last year, utilizing HPE GreenLake services today, but plans to integrate P5G support into Aruba Central by next year. Recent research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group indicated that integrated Wi-Fi and P5G management is considered highly desirable by those who are deploying P5G.

Networking AI HPE also focused on networking for AI. This means upgrading network infrastructure capacity across the board in anticipation of AI workloads and related higher data volumes and density. One of HPE Aruba's answers for this is the new 9300S high-performance 8 Terabit Ethernet data center switch, with 32 ports of 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) and eight ports of 400 GbE. The 9300S can serve as either leaf or spine and intends to help make the transition from 25 GbE and 40 GbE to 100 GbE fabrics. HPE also discussed a number of new capabilities coming later this year, in the form of generative AI assistants, automated security policy recommendations, network optimizers and even integrating digital experience management into Aruba Central.