Enterprise WLAN & Wi-Fi upgrades: What leaders should know

In tracking enterprise networking, I have been closely following the ongoing progression of Wi-Fi technologies and have recently seen an important shift in how organizations approach wireless LAN (WLAN) infrastructure. Recent Omdia research reveals that while Wi-Fi upgrades continue at pace, the strategic considerations driving these decisions have evolved significantly—particularly as AI and IoT initiatives reshape business priorities.

Today's enterprises are navigating a complex WLAN ecosystem where Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 technologies are gaining momentum, even as many organizations continue deploying Wi-Fi 6 solutions. Some organizations are even still deploying Wi-Fi 5.

This isn't contradictory -- it reflects the natural lifecycle of technology and the fact that organizations will be at various stages of project timelines and readiness to move to the latest standard.

The decision framework Organizations must weigh security, performance, cost and complexity alongside evolving technologies such as AI and IoT in network modernization projects. Performance, security and pragmatism Our research shows that security and performance dominate upgrade priorities -- but successful executives are balancing these technical requirements against practical concerns around cost and complexity. This isn't about choosing the most advanced technology --it's about selecting solutions that deliver measurable business value while remaining operationally sustainable. Planning vs. deployment What's particularly interesting is how organizational concerns shift from planning to reality. Take Wi-Fi 6 deployments for example: while 48% of organizations initially worry about higher equipment costs, this drops to 41% post-deployment. However, concerns about configuration complexity increase after implementation -- jumping from 37% to 42%. This suggests that while hardware costs might be negotiable, operational complexity can catch teams off-guard.



AI and IoT Here's where the conversation gets compelling for networking and IT executives: AI and IoT projects are fundamentally changing the urgency around Wi-Fi upgrades. These are no longer simply conceptual -- they have matured into business transformation projects that demand robust, reliable wireless networking infrastructure. Organizations implementing AI-driven analytics, edge inferencing, smart building systems or IoT-enabled operations are discovering that their current Wi-Fi networks might not support the bandwidth, latency and device density requirements these initiatives demand. This creates a compelling business case for wireless modernization that extends far beyond traditional incremental growth in usage and demand.





Wi-Fi or private 5G -- or both? One other important finding for strategic planning: Wi-Fi remains complementary to private 5G rather than competitive in most enterprise scenarios. This suggests that organizations should view these technologies as serving different business needs rather than forcing an either-or decision. Wi-Fi continues excelling in traditional enterprise environments -- offices, campuses and customer-facing spaces -- while private 5G addresses specific industrial applications requiring broad coverage areas or unique performance characteristics.

Infrastructure integration It is also essential to understand that Wi-Fi upgrades can't happen in isolation. A Wi-Fi 7 upgrade might deliver impressive features for advancing endpoint connection performance, but without adequate LAN and WAN capacity, it might not be able to realize expected benefits at scale. Taking a holistic approach acknowledges that promising Wi-Fi performance requires supporting infrastructure investments. Our research indicates that WAN and LAN expansion initiatives are also underway as organizations prepare for Wi-Fi upgrades, which is crucial for budget planning and project management. Wi-Fi 7 adoption is driving the most attention on this front -- well over 50% of those planning deployments were also looking at both LAN and WAN upgrades in parallel, versus roughly 40% when deploying 6 or 6E.