Red Hat Analyst Day vision focuses on AI and automation

At the recent virtual Red Hat analyst event, we had the opportunity to interact with several Red Hat executives to better understand the company's vision and future.

While many already know what Red Hat stands for, it's probably worth a quick review. The company has three core tenets:

Derive technology in open-source upstream communities. This is an upstream-first approach to building technology. Focus on core platform-level technologies that help entire industries evolve. Red Hat views these platforms as common technical building blocks that organizations need to modernize their environments. The company has three core platforms including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Open Shift and Ansible. For more product details, check out my colleague Paul Nashawaty’s blog as well. Do everything in an open way to ensure customers have choice and flexibility.

Based on its three platforms, Red Hat is looking to build out products and services that enable customers to leverage AI and data driven options, ensure compliance and mitigate risk while also differentiating their businesses. Red Hat understands that modern IT environments are highly distributed, with applications deployed in private data centers, multiple public clouds and edge locations. Because of the increased complexity resulting from these environments, the ability to use AI and automation will also be critical for operations and development teams.