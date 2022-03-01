Try a network configuration quiz to study for Network+ exam

Network configuration is an essential part of operating a computer network. Configuration determines the design of a network regarding its type and topology. Network configuration also relates to how policies, rules, standards and protocols apply to the system.

As network environments become more complex and distributed, it's important for practitioners to have a solid understanding of their system configurations. Network professionals can more easily make changes, update systems or implement new technologies when they understand how their networks function.

Receiving a CompTIA Network+ certification is one way for aspiring network professionals to earn a career in networking and become proficient in all things related to the field. Candidates can use James Pengelly's book, The Official CompTIA Network+ Self-Paced Study Guide (Exam N10-008), from CompTIA, as study material.

The book focuses on several networking-related subjects, including network security, Ethernet networks, wireless networks, cloud architectures, data center networking and more. "Lesson 8: Explaining Network Topologies and Types" centers on the different types of network structures, topologies, virtual LAN (VLAN) configuration and more.



The following network configuration quiz consists of questions from Pengelly's book. Test your understanding of network types, topologies and VLANs. Then, read his advice on what test-takers should focus on when preparing for their exams.