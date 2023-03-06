9 practice questions on twisted-pair network cables

Enterprise networking has grown complex due to use cases that require new applications and technologies. But networking fundamentals will always act as the foundation for these technologies.

The first step of networking begins in the physical layer during the network configuration process, often with one of the most popular tools: twisted-pair cables.

The CompTIA N10-008 exam tests individuals on their understanding of computer networks. Jeffrey Beasley and Piyasat Nilkaew's Networking Essentials: A CompTIA Network+ N10-008 Textbook from Pearson serves as a resource for individuals looking to become certified network professionals. The book covers a range of topics from newer networking initiatives, like cloud computing and virtualization, to enduring technologies, like twisted-pair cables.

"The world is switching to everything being wireless, and that's a big change. But there's still a lot of convenience in twisted pair," Beasley said.



In Chapter 2, titled "Physical Layer Cabling: Twisted-Pair," Beasley and Nilkaew provide an overview of twisted-pair network cables, including the differences between shielded twisted-pair (STP) and unshielded twisted-pair (UTP) cables. The chapter also distinguishes between network cabling categories and how to troubleshoot or terminate twisted-pair cables.

Below is a selection of practice questions on twisted-pair cables for the CompTIA N10-008 exam taken from the chapter. These nine questions test twisted-pair cabling objectives from the Network+ exam.