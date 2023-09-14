How enterprises can migrate from IPv4 to IPv6

Enterprise networks that run on IP version 4, or IPv4, could be missing out on the enhancements found in IPv6. While a transition from IPv4 to IPv6 takes time and effort, organizations can evaluate a few methods to decide whether to make the switch.

IPv4 isn't the most modern type of IP address format , but it remains the most commonly used format among organizations. Several reasons exist for why an organization might prefer to stick with IPv4 rather than transition to IPv6. Those reasons include the following:

Because IPv4 works for many organizations, opinions on whether to migrate from IPv4 to IPv6 vary widely. Proponents of IPv6 tout that the new protocol standard provides several benefits, including the following:

How to migrate to IPv6 from IPv4 networks

Organizations that decide to take advantage of IPv6 benefits can consider three common methods to make the transition. Network teams can use these steps without a complete network hardware refresh, which typically creates compatibility issues or requires significant network downtime.

Below are three ways to transition from IPv4 to IPv6:

Create a dual-stack network. Use IPv6 tunneling. Use NAT Protocol Translation (NAT-PT).

Create a dual-stack network

Most modern enterprise network equipment can operate in a dual-stack mode, which means the network can communicate with some network components and endpoints using IPv6 and with others using IPv4. Because the majority of internet-connected devices communicate only with IPv4, it's essential for organizations to maintain both protocols.

Use IPv6 tunneling

Organizations can use IPv6 tunneling to transport IPv6 packets across an encrypted tunnel. IPv6 tunneling helps address the issue of connecting network devices that lack IPv6 support. Organizations can also use IPv6 tunneling to migrate to IPv6, while they gradually replace aging IPv4-only network equipment.

Use NAT Protocol Translation

NAT-PT is a service that converts IPv4 addresses into IPv6, and vice versa. NAT-PT operates similarly to how standard NAT translates non-internet routable IPv4 addresses to one or more publicly addressable IPv4 addresses. In situations where both protocols must coexist, setting up NAT-PT gateways can provide a smooth transition as aging hardware and endpoints refresh to IPv6-capable alternatives over time.