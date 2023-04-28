The pros and cons of VPNs for enterprises

Enterprise network designs often include virtual private networks, due to their ability to connect users and networks to each other securely. While newer technologies offer network teams alternatives for network security, the advantages of VPNs continue to make them an integral part of enterprise networking.

Benefits of VPNs

Network teams can choose from a range of technologies to provide secure access and encrypt data. But the ease and uniqueness of VPNs make them a staple for secure remote access strategies. Below are some common advantages of VPN technology.

Prevent unauthorized users and enable secure access

The primary benefit of installing a VPN -- an encrypted online connection -- is to prevent outsiders from gaining access to data transmitted across the internet. In the past, enterprises needed to lease private communication lines to exchange data with geographically distributed offices. Internet use has proven to be much less expensive, but it isn't secure because outsiders can gain access to data.

As a result, many enterprise network teams use VPNs to provide secure access across the internet. VPNs can connect one network to another, such as a branch office network to a central office network. A VPN can also connect someone working from home or a mobile location to the central office network.

Encrypt data and anonymize IP addresses

Connecting from a public hotspot exposes a user's data. Using VPN software installed on a laptop, phone or tablet means data is encrypted from the device to the destination site.

Another benefit of a VPN is it can anonymize the connecting internet address to the accessed website, so the connection appears to come from a different IP address for each connection. Changing an address makes it more difficult to track the use of a site.

Availability

Network teams can install VPN software on nearly any type of device, such as physical or virtual servers that run Windows, Linux, Android and iOS for desktops, laptops, phones and tablets. A variety of vendor packages are available for each type of device and OS.

Commercial VPN packages are also available, which can connect to endpoints in other countries. By connecting to an overseas server, users can then connect to content available only in that country.

Ability to offload VPN maintenance

Many enterprises buy and install VPNs on purchased and owned equipment. But, as an alternative, enterprises can contract for VPN services as part of the internet access services a network service provider offers.

The advantage of renting a VPN service is it offloads maintenance of the VPN from the enterprise network staff. Alternatively, the benefit of implementing in-house VPNs is the ability to configure the service specifically to meet enterprise requirements.