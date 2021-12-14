What is Internet Key Exchange (IKE)? Internet Key Exchange (IKE) is a standard protocol used to set up a secure and authenticated communication channel between two parties. The protocol ensures security for virtual private network (VPN) negotiation, as well as remote host and network access. One important role of IKE is for negotiating security associations (SAs) for IP Security (IPsec). SAs are security policies defined for communication between two or more entities; the relationship is represented by a key. A hybrid protocol, IKE implements two earlier security protocols, Oakley and SKEME, within an Internet Security Association and Key Management Protocol (ISAKMP) TCP/IP-based framework. ISAKMP specifies the framework for key exchange and authentication; the Oakley protocol specifies a sequence of key exchanges and describes their services; and SKEME specifies the actual method of key exchange.

How does IKE work in IPsec? IKE is a part of IPsec, which is a suite of protocols and algorithms used for securing sensitive data as it is transmitted across a network. The Internet Engineering Task Force developed IPsec to provide security through authentication and encryption of IP network packets. It is also used to secure VPNs. In IPsec, IKE defines an automatic means of negotiation and authentication for IPsec SAs. This is a required part of the encryption and decryption process since it negotiates a security level. IKE offers several benefits for IPsec configuration, including automatic negotiation and authentication, anti-replay services, certification authority support and the ability to change encryption keys during an IPsec session. The IKE protocol uses User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets, generally needing four to six packets with two to three messages, to create an SA. An IPsec stack intercepts relevant IP packets, encrypting and decrypting them as needed.

Understanding phase 1 and phase 2 of IKE IKE sets up secure communications channels in two phases. In phase 1, an authenticated connection between the host and user is established. The goal is to make the communications that occur in phase 2 secure. This is accomplished using the Diffie-Hellman key exchange (DH exchange) algorithm, which is a method of digital encryption that uses numbers raised to specific powers to produce decryption keys. The negotiation should result in one bidirectional SA. Phase 1 operates under one of two modes: main mode or aggressive mode. Main mode consists of both parties sending three two-way exchanges -- equaling six messages in total. The first two messages confirm encryption and authentication algorithms. The second set of two messages start a DH exchange, where both parties provide a random number. The third set of messages verifies the identities of each party. Aggressive mode accomplishes the same task as main mode but does so in just two exchanges -- with a total of three messages. Whereas main mode protects the identity of both parties by encrypting them, aggressive mode does not. This image shows an example of IKE version 1's main message mode structure. Phase 2 of IKE negotiates an SA to secure the data that travels through IPsec, using the secure channel created in phase 1. The result is a minimum of two SAs that are unidirectional. Both parties also exchange proposals to determine what security parameter to use in the SA. Phase 2 operates in only one mode: quick mode. Quick mode provides three resources -- proxy IDs, perfect forward secrecy (PFS) and replay protection. The proxy IDs of each participant are shared with each other. PFS delivers keys independent from preceding keys. And replay protection is a security method to protect against replay attacks. The main and aggressive modes found in phase 1 only apply to IKE version 1 and not IKE version 2.

What is IKEv2 and what are its improvements? IKEv2 is the successor to IKEv1, which was released in 1998. Released in 2005, IKEv2 negotiates and authenticates IPsec SAs and provides secure VPN communication channels between devices. This version does not include a phase 1 or 2 like its predecessor, but there are still message exchanges involved that negotiate an IPsec tunnel. The first of the four messages is a negotiation to decide a security attribute. The second is where each party authenticates its identity. The third includes the creation of additional SAs. The fourth message removes SA relationships, detects IPsec tunnel liveliness and reports any errors. Improvements over IKEv1 made in IKEv2 include the following: needs less bandwidth;

needs fewer cryptographic mechanisms to protect packets;

only needs one four-message initial exchange mechanism;

supports mobile platforms, including smartphones;

supports the securing of Stream Control Transmission Protocol traffic and SCTP;

is more resistant to denial-of-service (DoS) attacks;

has built-in network address translation (NAT) traversal, which is needed to support routers that perform translations;

detects if an IPsec tunnel is still live so IKE can automatically reestablish a connection if needed;

enables message fragmentation, which means IKEv2 can operate in areas where IP fragments might be blocked and an SA may not be established; and

enables rekeying, which builds new keys for SA.

Benefits of using IKE IKE includes the following advantages: offers automatic negotiation and authentication;

provides anti-replay services;

offers the ability to change encryption keys during an IPsec session;

calculates shared keys;

provides fast connection speeds using NAT and NAT traversal;

attempts to restore a connection if it is dropped;

supports a variety of devices, commonly found on desktops and smartphones; and

prevents DoS and replay attacks.