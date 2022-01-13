What's happening with standalone 5G?

Standalone 5G, or SA 5G, is coming to networks within the next couple years.

SA 5G is the first major update to 5G networks. Unlike many current 5G networks, which are non-standalone (NSA), SA implements a 5G core to manage connectivity, mobility and user authentication, as well as other essential management functions.

Currently deployed NSA networks use a 4G LTE control plane to manage authorization and calls. The existing technology reduces the costs of deploying 5G infrastructure and enables operators to concentrate their efforts on replacing the radio access elements of the network.

What does SA 5G offer compared to initial 5G networks? 5G can't deliver many of its promised features until operators are able to offer pure, unfettered SA networks. In NSA architecture, 5G networks connect from a 5G radio anchor to a 4G LTE core. The evolution to a truly independent 5G network -- with a 5G New Radio and 5G core -- will lead to much lower latency for SA 5G. For example, T-Mobile, one of the first carriers to deploy SA 5G, has seen benefits with latency. In February 2021, Opensignal reported that "in urban areas, T-Mobile users, on average, experience a 23.8% improvement in latency compared to NSA." Although 5G vendors and operators have promised this latency improvement since 5G's inception, only SA 5G can deliver it. Low latency can help make devices such as industrial robots and self-driving cars a reality. SA will also help move 5G private networking beyond the trial stage into major commercial deployments. SA enables network slicing, which facilitates the creation of independent virtualized networks on the same physical hardware. In time, SA will also permit massive IoT on the network. The 5G core can support up to one million devices within a square kilometer, thousands more than what previous cellular standards could support. SA operators like T-Mobile are using the technology to increase bandwidth and add features to their 5G networks. On Dec. 13, 2021, T-Mobile's President of Technology Neville Ray said the operator started carrier aggregation, a method that combines two or more bands to increase bandwidth. The iPhone 13 has already implemented carrier aggregation, and more devices will receive it in 2022. Compare non-standalone 5G architecture with standalone 5G.

A self-sustained future The 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) completed the initial SA 5G specification in September 2018. T-Mobile deployed its SA 5G network on the 600 MHz band in August 2020, covering as much of the U.S. population as possible. Now, T-Mobile has started to deploy SA 5G on its 2.5 GHz midband spectrum. According to Opensignal, T-Mobile now delivers average download speeds of 118.7 Mbps across its 5G footprint. In 2021, T-Mobile's average 5G download speeds rose above rivals AT&T and Verizon. Better download speeds, however, aren't the point of SA. Enterprise-friendly features -- such as lower network latency, expanded device support and multiple connections for different corporate tasks -- are the reason businesses are looking forward to SA.