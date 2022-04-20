Enterprise 5G deployment options and how to procure them

If becoming a 5G enterprise meant investing in radio networks and network slicing, as well as understanding international standards, few enterprises would embrace the journey. Instead, being a 5G enterprise means optimally consuming the 5G services needed to help it take advantage of 5G's benefits over earlier versions of broadband wireless in terms of capacity, mobility and network security.

The applications that justify a 5G network are dependent on what 5G does best, such as those requiring high capacity or use by a large number of users or devices. Enterprises should start their 5G projects by identifying the 5G benefits that apply to them and then reviewing the most likely combinations of benefits and applications to help identify the best 5G deployment option.

Main types of 5G deployment For almost any wireless technology, enterprises can deploy the new magic in multiple ways. For 5G, deployment options include standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA). The differences boil down to cost, complexity and overall performance: With SA mode, the entire topology in a given cell or area is forklift-upgraded, meaning new 5G core, new edge radio access network (RAN) and 5G New Radio (5G NR) components on a tower. This setup delivers the full promise of high-performance 5G. The NSA mode, meanwhile, keeps the existing LTE core but replaces the rest of the system, from the edge RAN out to the radios. NSA is less overall work and cost to roll out. NSA amounts to a hybrid methodology of delivering a portion of what 5G has to offer and uses dual connectivity and spectrum sharing. It provides 5G NR coverage, subject to legacy conditions in the "old" core. Compare non-standalone 5G architecture with standalone 5G.

Tips for 5G deployment success As with any network upgrade, enterprises need to consider certain factors that help ensure faster time to success when moving to 5G. For 5G deployment success, follow these tips: Know where existing demand is based on subscriber counts and the need for 5G's low-latency benefits.

Consider replacing the oldest legacy equipment before it creates failure points.

Identify potential new opportunities as greenfield coverage areas are developed.

Try to work 5G into new contracts and enterprise operations.

Recognize the most foundational elements that are most easily used for either SA or NSA 5G deployments.

Clearly articulate the true value of 5G versus the hype.

Don't be caught short by long lead times on equipment. Enterprises should start with the easiest procurement option and then consider the more difficult options only if they're essential to make the business case.