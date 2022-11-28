What is the Common Body of Knowledge (CBK)?

In security, the Common Body of Knowledge (CBK) is a comprehensive framework of all the relevant subjects a security professional should be familiar with, including skills, techniques and best practices. The CBK is organized by domain and is annually gathered and updated by (ISC)2 (International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium) to reflect the most relevant topics within the industry.

(ISC)2 uses the CBK domains to test a certificate candidate's levels of expertise in the most critical aspects of infosec. The Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification exam covers the CBK domains: security and risk management, asset security, security engineering, communications and network security, identity and access management, security assessment and testing, security operations, and software development security.