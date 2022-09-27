What is MICR (magnetic ink character recognition)?

MICR (magnetic ink character recognition) is a technology invented in the 1950s that's used to verify the legitimacy or originality of checks and other paper documents. Special ink, which is sensitive to magnetic fields, is used to print certain characters on the original documents.

MICR, which is pronounced as mick-er, is commonly used by banks and other financial institutions to accelerate the processing and clearance of checks. Retailers also often use MICR readers to minimize their exposure to check fraud.

The MICR line is the sequence of numbers and characters that appear at the bottom of a check. It consists of three number sets: the bank routing number, the account number and the check number. The order of number sets is country-specific. These three sets of numbers act as unique identifiers for the check and the person who signs it.

The routing, account and check numbers are all printed using special MICR ink.

MICR use can enhance security and minimize the losses caused by some types of fraud. For example, if a counterfeit check is produced using a color photocopying machine, the magnetic ink line either won't respond to magnetic fields or will produce an incorrect code when scanned using a reader-sorter that views the information in the magnetic ink characters.

Compared to technologies such as barcodes, MICR can be read quickly by machines and humans.