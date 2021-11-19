What is Nimda?

First appearing on September 18, 2001, Nimda is a computer virus that caused traffic slowdowns as it rippled across the Internet. Nimda spread through four different methods, infecting computers containing Microsoft Window's web server, known as Internet Information Server (IIS), and computer users who opened an email attachment.

Like several predecessor viruses, the Nimda worm's payload appears to be the traffic slowdown itself.

It did not destroy files on the operating system or cause harm to the computer security. Instead, it served more to cause chaos through the slowing of traffic or the denial of service.

Its file name, which spelled backward is "admin," refers to the admin.dll file shared through an email message that, when run, continues to propagate, causing an outbreak of worm copies. Nimda affected computers running on Windows 95, 98, 2000, and Windows NT and XP before a patch was created to rectify the vulnerability.

A company called F-Secure uncovered the text "Concept Virus(CV) V.5, Copyright(C)2001 R.P.China" in the Nimda code, which helped narrow down the origin of the virus.

Another example is the Code Red and Code Red II outbreaks that attacked computers running Microsoft IIS. Unlike Nimda, these worms created a backdoor in the target system, making it vulnerable to future attacks.