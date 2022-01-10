Chainalysis: Cryptocurrency crime reaches all-time high

Illicit cryptocurrency proceeds nearly doubled in 2021, according to new research by Chainalysis.

In a blog post last Thursday, the blockchain analytics vendor reported that "cryptocurrency-based crime hit a new all-time high in 2021" with a 79% increase from 2020. But Chainalysis said the increase was surprisingly low compared with the 567% increase in overall cryptocurrency transactions last year, which reached $15.8 trillion.

Chainalysis determined that illicit addresses received $14 billion in 2021, up from $7.8 billion in 2020. A rise in decentralized finance (DeFi) led to more stolen funds and scams, including a relatively new type of fraud dubbed "rug pulls," which contributed to the significant increase in cryptocurrency crime.

Cybercriminals use cryptocurrency for the anonymity it provides, particularly the ability to obfuscate funds. Its use has become increasingly popular for exploiting victims of ransomware attacks. However, Chainalysis said law enforcement's tracing efforts are bearing fruit in the war on cryptocurrency crime. For example, in June, law enforcement seized a portion of the $4.4 million ransom Colonial Pipeline had paid following a DarkSide ransomware attack by obtaining a private key to the cryptocurrency account.

In September, the Office of Foreign Assets Control issued the first sanction against a virtual currency exchange when it added Russia-based cryptocurrency broker Suex to the sanctions list.

While tracking cryptocurrency transactions over the year, Chainalysis was not surprised to find that the increase in activity and popularity resulted in more cybercriminals using the virtual currency. However, the vendor emphasized that illegal activity remained small compared with legal transactions.

"In fact, with the growth of legitimate cryptocurrency usage far outpacing the growth of criminal usage, illicit activity's share of cryptocurrency transaction volume has never been lower," the blog post said.