Chainalysis observes sharp rise in ransomware payments

Ransomware gangs might not be encrypting victims' data as much as they used to, but they're still making millions from their attacks.

According to new research from cryptocurrency analytics firm Chainalysis, ransomware actors have already extorted at least $449.1 million through the first half of this year, which is $175.8 million more than they pulled in during the same period in 2022. The rise in total ransomware payments stood in sharp contrast to illicit payments for other cybercrime activity such as scams, which have fallen 65% so far this year, according to Chainalysis' "Crypto Crime Mid-year Update."

The increase comes after Chainalysis observed a significant decline in ransomware payments for 2022, falling to $457 million from $766 million in 2021. The company attributed the drop to fewer victims opting to pay the ransom, as well as the effects of law enforcement actions and sanctions against cryptocurrency exchanges that allegedly facilitate ransomware payments and other illicit transactions.

"Why the reversal in fortunes? For one thing, big game hunting -- that is, the targeting of large, deep-pocketed organizations by ransomware attackers -- seems to have bounced back after a lull in 2022," Chainalysis wrote in the report. "At the same time, the number of successful small attacks has also grown."

The cryptocurrency analytics firm also said Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 had an effect on last year's decline in ransomware payments and overall threat activity, "as the conflict likely displaced ransomware operators and diverted them away from financially inspired cyber intrusions."

The Chainalysis report cited research from Kivu Consulting, a cybersecurity firm based in Berkeley, Calif., which also found a sharp rise in ransomware payments so far this year. Andrew Davis, Kivu's general counsel and risk officer, said in the report that his company observed "extremely high initial demands" this year and increasingly aggressive extortion tactics -- such as harassment of organizations' employees -- which might be a response to fewer victims opting to pay ransoms.

