Intermittent encryption attacks: Who's at risk?

An emerging tactic amongst several ransomware groups has heightened concerns, but infosec experts say it's likely not going to be a game changer.

Known as intermittent encryption, the new attack method has been spotted by researchers in both in-the-wild samples and advertisements posted to dark web cybercrime forums. In recent months, notorious ransomware gangs such as BlackCat/Alphv and Black Basta have adopted the technique

As the name suggests, an intermittent encryption attack only encrypts part of the file, alternating between sections of a file that will have their data altered and others that will be skipped over. Threat analysts say the encryption is done sequentially rather than targeting specific sections of the data.

As the first samples emerged last year, researchers speculated on why the ransomware would be designed to only encrypt some of the victims' data. One theory presented by Sophos was that the selective encryption of data was a way to thwart detection.

In a report published in August 2021, Mark Loman, director of engineering for next-gen technologies at Sophos, explained how LockFile ransomware samples were encrypting every other 16 bytes of a file in order to beat the chi-squared (chi^2) statistical analysis used by some ransomware protection products.

"An unencrypted text file of 481 KB (say, a book) has a chi^2 score of 3850061. If the document was encrypted by DarkSide ransomware, it would have a chi^2 score of 334 – which is a clear indication that the document has been encrypted," Loman wrote. "If the same document is encrypted by LockFile ransomware, it would still have a significantly high chi^2 score of 1789811."

SentinelOne researchers observed threat actors advertising ransomware with intermittent encryption on dark web forums.