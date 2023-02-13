Namecheap email system hacked, used for phishing campaign

Namecheap is investigating a security incident involving a phishing campaign that stemmed from a compromised email system, though the source of the breach remains unclear.

In a status update Sunday night, Namecheap confirmed its upstream email system had been hacked and warned customers of an ongoing phishing campaign. The emails appeared to be legitimate, as they were sent from Namecheap's account. The domain registrar -- which was applauded for recent security improvements -- said its own systems were not breached, however, and that products, accounts and personal information were unaffected.

Though the email gateway issue appears to be resolved, questions remain around the origin of the breach. Namecheap blamed the compromise on its third-party email system, revealed to be SendGrid, but Twilio confirmed to TechTarget Editorial its acquired email platform was not breached.

"This situation is not the result of a hack of compromise of Twilio's network," a Twilio spokesperson said in an email to TechTarget Editorial. "We are still investigating the situation and have no additional information to provide at this time."