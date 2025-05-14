Twilio updates conversational intelligence, expands CDP

As it builds more connections between its flagship Flex contact center as a service and Segment CDP, Twilio has released new generative AI features and previewed more at its annual user conference.

Generally available now is ConversationRelay, which enables developers to create voice AI agents with their choice of large language model. Prebuilt tools include expressive voices, streaming speech recognition and interruption handling. Conversational Intelligence -- available for voice now and in private beta for digital messaging -- analyzes customer conversations and turns them into structured data.

Other Twilio features coming later this year include rich communication services support, WhatsApp Business Calling, and Telephone Consumer Protection Act compliance tools for messaging and voice communications.

On the Segment CDP side, Twilio updated its Engage marketing suite journey management tools to include new personalization tools, native integrations with SendGrid email and SMS tools, and event-based triggers that launch actions after user-programmed "events" such as a customer putting items into a digital shopping cart. All of these features are currently in public beta.

In sum, these features show the growth of two disparate product lines -- the Twilio communications platform and Segment CDP -- into a single offering that catches up to competitors yet holds its appeal for loyal developer customers, said Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research.

Twilio has shown over the years that the sum total of its "Lego blocks" approach to CX can be turned into a complete, composable CX platform, she said. What the company is doing -- preassembling some of those blocks -- is crucial now, as competitors from both the contact center and marketing sides encroach upon Twilio.

"Now is the time for Twilio to step on the gas to show how these building blocks are driving better value," Miller said.

Twilio adds its voice transcription generative AI tools to digital conversations, such as messaging tools, SMS text and WhatsApp.