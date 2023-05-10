Dragos discloses blocked ransomware attack, extortion attempt

Dragos Inc. disclosed a cyber attack in which a threat actor obtained some corporate data, though the vendor said it prevented attempts to infiltrate its network that would have likely resulted in a ransomware attack.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Dragos revealed it responded to an attack Monday where a threat actor affiliated with a known cybercriminal group unsuccessfully attempted to extort the company. While the industrial cybersecurity and operational technology vendor did not name the criminal group, it did provide a timeline, the initial attack vector and a series of alarming extortion messages.

According to the blog post, the threat actor obtained "general use data" in resources for new sales hires. When Dragos executives ignored payment demands sent by text message, the attackers reached out to family members and multiple publicly known Dragos contacts. They also contacted senior Dragos employees through personal emails.

Dragos said it did not engage in communications with the attackers, despite escalation. Targeting non-employees, particularly family, is a growing extortion tactic used by criminal groups to pressure victims into paying.

"A known TTP [tactics, techniques and procedures] of this criminal group is to deploy ransomware. After they failed to gain control of a Dragos system and deploy ransomware, they pivoted to attempting to extort Dragos to avoid public disclosure," Dragos wrote in the blog. "The cybercriminal's texts demonstrated research into family details as they knew names of family members of Dragos executives, which is a known TTP. However, they referenced fictious email addresses for these family members."

Dragos provided redacted screenshots of many of the text messages. It showed the attackers mentioned CISA and referred to the FBI's Kaseya decryptor. One message stated, "They don't care about you or your organization. Be like the hundreds of companies who've dealt with us appropriately." Another message even included a photo, which shows the extent of the threat actor's research, Dragos noted.

Dragos determined that the primary objective of the attack was to launch ransomware and said its layered security controls successfully prevented that stage of the attack. The vendor's thorough activity logs, which "enabled rapid triage and containment," was another contributing factor.

The blog post emphasized that no Dragos systems were breached, including anything related to the Dragos platform. It appears data was affected, however, and an investigation remains ongoing.

"The data that was lost and likely to be made public because we chose not to pay the extortion is regrettable," the blog post read.