Sophos: RDP played a part in 95% of attacks in H1 2023

Attackers are increasingly targeting Active Directory and Remote Desktop Protocol, making security around those tools essential, according to a new report by Sophos.

In a blog post Wednesday, Sophos Field CTO John Shier shared data taken from incident response (IR) cases from the first half of 2023 in the cybersecurity vendor's midyear Active Adversary Report. While the report found ransomware remained the number one attack type, it also highlighted alarming trends around Active Directory (AD) and Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) abuse.

During the first half of 2023, adversaries leveraged RDP in 95% of attacks, an increase from 88% in 2022. Sophos urged enterprises to secure RDPs, which Shier said "will likely have a noticeable impact."

He recognized there have been some improvements over the years by defenders, but aspects of RDP continue to make it an attractive target. For one, Shier said it comes pre-installed on most Windows operating systems. However, Tiago Henriques, vice president of research at cyber insurance provider Coalition, told TechTarget Editorial that Microsoft doesn't configure RDP with brute force protection by default.

An increase in successfully compromised credentials played a role in RDPs popularity. Sophos found that for the first time, compromised credentials surpassed exploiting a vulnerability to take the top spot in root causes. In the first half of 2023, compromised credentials accounted for 50% versus exploiting a vulnerability, which came in at 23%.

Another contributing factor was a lack of multifactor authentication (MFA) implementation despite the cybersecurity industry's ongoing push and it being mandated to obtain a cyber insurance policy. Sophos found MFA was not configured in 39% of IR cases from the first half of 2023.

"Combined with the fact that the use of compromised credentials is rampant and that single-factor authentication is the norm, it's no mystery why attackers love it [RDP]," Shier wrote in the report.

The way in which attackers used RDP was noteworthy as well. In 77% of IR incidents involving RDP, the tool was used only for internal access and lateral movement -- a significant increase from 65% in 2022, according to the report.