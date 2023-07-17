Microsoft still investigating stolen MSA key from email attacks

Microsoft said it's still investigating how a threat actor acquired the account sign-in key that led to breached email accounts for several customers, including U.S. government agencies.

Last week, Microsoft revealed a China-based threat actor it tracks as Storm-0558 breached email accounts using Outlook Web Access (OWA) in Exchange Online and Outlook.com for espionage purposes. To gain access, Storm-0558 operators stole a Microsoft account (MSA) consumer signing key to forge tokens for Azure Active Directory (AD) enterprise and MSA users to access Exchange Online and OWA accounts.

The attack affected approximately 25 organizations, including government agencies, and warranted an advisory from CISA, which said a federal civilian executive branch agency initially detected the suspicious activity in June and was first to report the activity to Microsoft. While both CISA and Microsoft confirmed last week that a MSA key was stolen, it was not revealed how.

Microsoft published an update Friday afternoon that confirmed the company doesn't know how the stolen MSA key was acquired. However, it also appears Storm-0558's technique has been quelled by Microsoft's mitigations.

"The method by which the actor acquired the key is a matter of ongoing investigation," Microsoft wrote in a blog post. "No key-related actor activity has been observed since Microsoft invalidated the actor-acquired MSA signing key. Further, we have seen Storm-0558 transition to other techniques, which indicates that the actor is not able to utilize or access any signing keys."

Additionally, Microsoft said the threat actor was able to use the stolen key due to a "validation error in Microsoft code." That error allowed Storm-0558 to use a key intended only for MSA accounts on Azure AD authentication tokens as well.

Another new detail provided in Friday's blog showed the stolen MSA consumer signing key was inactive. It is unclear how attackers could still use it to forge tokens.

Microsoft declined to comment further.