Palo Alto Networks: 80% of security exposures exist in cloud

While cloud security has increasingly posed problems across organizations, a new report by Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 highlighted how treacherous the attack surface has become.

For the "2023 Unit 42 Attack Surface Threat Report published on Thursday, threat intelligence researchers analyzed public internet data collected earlier this year by Cortex Xpanse, Palo Alto Networks' attack surface management product. The report, which features 250 organizations with 10,000 employees or more across a variety of sectors, determined that a rapid move to the cloud imposed severe security risks.

Unit 42 described cloud as the "dominant attack surface" based on several petabytes of data collected that showed companies' ongoing struggle with cloud management and misconfigurations. When comparing security exposures researchers observed in the cloud to on-premise networks, there was no competition.

"A vast 80% of medium, high, or critical exposures belonging to organizations analyzed were observed on assets hosted in the cloud," Unit 42 wrote in the report.

The data showed only 19% of security exposures affected on-premise assets. Unit 42 attributed the large discrepancy to frequent cloud misconfigurations, confusion about shared responsibilities, shadow IT, a lack of visibility of assets, and cloud services' "inherent connection to the internet."

Security exposures related to the use of end-of-life (EOL) software and development infrastructure predominately affected cloud environments, while common on-premises exposures consisted of unencrypted logins, file sharing software use and internet-exposed databases. However, Unit 42 warned organizations to be aware of all exposures when migrating sensitive data to the cloud, as attackers have increasingly targeted file sharing products.

A Palo Alto Networks presentation during Black Hat 2023 further demonstrated attackers' increasing cloud knowledge. Separately, a six-month study by Orca Security revealed attackers can find exposed assets at new alarming speeds.

Similarly, Palo Alto Networks researchers found that today's attackers can "scan the entire IPv4 address space for vulnerable targets within minutes."

"Exposures on publicly facing assets put them at risk of being compromised, and sometimes this leads to organizations becoming victims of opportunity as opposed to a targeted attack," the Unit 42 report read.

The continued use of EOL software posed one of the biggest concerns despite the industry's ongoing push to retire legacy systems and cyber insurers requiring it as part of their policies. The report determined that nearly 95% of EOL software systems exposed on the public internet were found in cloud environments.

"This suggests that organizations might be slower to retire outdated systems that are publicly accessible in cloud environments than on-premises ones, and also that it is comparatively easier for developers to create and deploy large volumes of new services with substantially outdated software in the cloud," the report said.

The use of end-of-life software was the top vector for security exposures in cloud environments.