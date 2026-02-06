News brief: Ransomware trends show new twists to old game

If ransomware is the problem that won't go away, it is also the problem that doesn't stay the same. Tactics continue to change, as do the strategies to counter the threats.

Ransomware gangs target governments, education institutions, healthcare providers, retailers and others, making it a struggle for organizations of all sorts and sizes. It is so prevalent that the "2025 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report" concluded that ransomware was involved in 44% of all security breaches -- up from 32% the previous year. Precise numbers are hard to pin down, but recent statistics estimate that ransomware payments range from $267,000 to $1 million.

While phishing and other common attack methods still work well, bad actors are also turning to voice-based and AI-fueled methods to more precisely and efficiently target their intended victims. Some security experts expect to see AI tools used to create autonomous ransomware pipelines. That prospect is among several developments on the ransomware landscape featured in this week's news.

Researchers see signs that ransomware gangs might be organizing The DragonForce ransomware group is attempting to adopt a cartel-like model inspired by organized crime, emphasizing collaboration among ransomware gangs. According to an analysis by managed cybersecurity services company LevelBlue, this approach would enable affiliates to operate independently while using DragonForce's extensive resources, such as storage, server monitoring and decryption services. The strategy by DragonForce appears designed to consolidate power within the ransomware ecosystem, creating a mafia-style network that mirrors territorial organization and cooperation seen in traditional crime syndicates. DragonForce called for cooperation among major ransomware operators, ostensibly to "stabilize the ransomware 'market,' increase collective profits and present a unified front," the LevelBlue researchers wrote. DragonForce's pitch included standardizing competitive conditions, eliminating public conflicts among groups and agreeing on equal terms for affiliates, especially regarding deposit requirements and profit sharing. Read the full article by Jai Vijayan on Dark Reading.

CISA changes ransomware statuses without notice A researcher at cybersecurity company GreyNoise uncovered a significant issue with CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog: silent updates to ransomware statuses. In 2025, 59 vulnerabilities had their ransomware status changed from "Unknown" to "Known" without public announcements, leaving security teams unaware of evolving threats unless they monitored the catalog daily. These updates, which included vulnerabilities from Microsoft, Fortinet and other major vendors, highlight the need for better transparency as ransomware operators increasingly exploit remote code execution and authentication bypass flaws. To address this, GreyNoise researcher Glenn Thorpe developed an RSS feed to track updates, urging organizations to stay vigilant and reassess risks proactively. Read the full article by Rob Wright on Dark Reading.

Telecoms at high risk of ransomware attack, FCC warns The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) this week issued a warning to telecommunications companies, urging them to adopt stronger cybersecurity measures to combat the rising threat of ransomware attacks. The alert highlights vulnerabilities in U.S. communications networks that pose risks to national security, public safety and business operations. Over the past year, ransomware incidents targeting small to medium-sized telecom firms have disrupted services, exposed sensitive data and locked providers out of critical systems. The FCC noted a fourfold global increase in ransomware attacks on telecom firms between 2022 and 2025. The FCC recommended regular system patching, MFA, network segmentation and monitoring for supply chain vulnerabilities. Companies are also advised to back up data, train employees and test incident response plans. The alert included guidance on reporting attacks and evaluating third-party vendors' cybersecurity practices. Read the full article by Eric Geller on Cybersecurity Dive.