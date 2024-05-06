Recorded Future observes 'concerning' hacktivism shift

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nation-state threat actors are increasingly masquerading as hacktivist groups to fuel misinformation campaigns and other threats, presenting challenges for security teams to determine which types of activity pose a legitimate risk to the organization.

During an RSA Conference 2024 session Monday, Alexander Leslie, associate threat intelligence analyst at Recorded Future, discussed the progression of hacktivism in recent years, as well as evolving motivations, expanding targets and which groups pose the most significant risk to enterprises. Leslie's research highlighted hacktivism campaigns Recorded Future observed during the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine wars.

Prior to the session, Leslie spoke with TechTarget Editorial and stressed that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 marked a turning point that reshaped the hacktivism threat. Now, the trends the threat intelligence vendor tracked for a decade are quickly changing, raising concerns for enterprise security teams.

Organizations already struggle to maintain effective security postures due to an influx of vulnerabilities, rapidly adapting threat actors and a lack of resources. Current hacktivism trends not only contribute to the challenges but also make threat prioritization more difficult.

"We determined that many claims made by cybercriminals and hacktivist groups related to Israel and Ukraine constitute misinformation or disinformation," Leslie said. "It's intended to create a fog of war theme -- the purpose is to mask actual threats to your organizations, whether it be ransomware, espionage, payment card fraud or identity theft."

Leslie's presentation focused on Ukraine because that's where Recorded Future first observed the threat skyrocket. On Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia initially invaded Ukraine, Recorded Future saw the biggest spike in hacktivism activity in its threat intelligence platform since its collection began. Leslie said researchers identified 25,000 to 30,000 references per month in hacktivist claims related to pro-Ukraine or pro-Russia stances on the messaging service Telegram and social media platforms.

After 10 years of tracking hacktivist activity, Recorded Future began observing a shift in motivations and behaviors.

"What we consider hacktivism in 2024 is more nuanced and nefarious. The lines between what we consider to be financially, and politically motivated cybercrime are continuing to blur," Leslie said. "What is the motivation? Are they ego-driven, or are they understanding now that cybercrime is actually profitable? Recorded Future is concerned."

Leslie stressed that now hacktivist groups are standing up dark web marketplaces and engaging in ransomware-as-a-service operations. Additionally, Recorded Future observed the threat actors advertise initial access to victim organizations and sell databases on dark web forums. The activity signifies financially motivated threat actors with no political agendas, which doesn't align with past hacktivist behavior.

Recorded Future said the pro-Ukraine group Network Battalion 65 is one of the few hacktivist groups that makes credible claims regarding its attacks and doesn't overstate its accomplishments.