AWS makes strong case for its security advantages at re:Inforce

With the increasing number of security incidents and data breaches organizations continue to experience, infrastructure security needs to be a top priority.

At this year's AWS re:Inforce security conference in Philadelphia, held June 16-18, AWS demonstrated that it takes security seriously at multiple levels to help organizations manage their cloud infrastructure securely, while staking its claim of advantages over other cloud platforms.

Taking aim at competitors Over the past few years, Microsoft and Google have been aggressively competing with AWS in technology maturity, security and cloud capabilities. In terms of customer workloads, AWS continues to be the largest cloud provider, however Microsoft and Google have steadily shrunk AWS' massive lead and are no longer distant laggards. However, Microsoft has been plagued by a string of security indents involving Azure as well as other services. In April 2024, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cyber Safety Review Board said Microsoft's security culture is "inadequate and requires an overhaul." Meanwhile, Google Cloud released a number of new security capabilities and services earlier this year from its 2022 acquisition of Mandiant. From a timing perspective, AWS re:Inforce provided the perfect opportunity for the company to make a strong case for its security advantages over competitors. AWS CISO Chris Betz kicked off the conference keynote with the message that security is and has always been foundational to Amazon Web Services. He further elaborated that not all cloud providers are the same, especially when it comes to security. He stressed that AWS infrastructure is secure by design and is based on a robust security culture that it has built over a long period of time. Betz's message was not new; in fact, this was the same message delivered in the inaugural re:Inforce conference keynote in 2019. However, this year, Betz's message spoke volumes, contrasted against Microsoft's track record of security fumbles and Google's brand-new security capabilities. AWS made the case that it has been taking security more seriously than its cloud rivals starting with two big announcements to underscore AWS' cybersecurity differentiators.

1. Security features start at the silicon level Last year, AWS announced its more efficient fourth-generation Graviton4 processor that includes full encryption of all high-speed physical interfaces to protect against hardware-based attacks. In the keynote, Betz elaborated on Graviton4's previously undisclosed embedded security capabilities, which support pointer authentication and branch target identification that work to defend against return-oriented programming and jumper-oriented programming attacks. Betz also revealed Graviton4 defends against speculative execution vulnerabilities by eliminating simultaneous multithreading. In conjunction with embedded security at the silicon level, the AWS operating system, Amazon Linux 2023, also supports pointer authentication and branch target identification to protect all software packages compiled for the operating system. AWS' approach to security starting at the silicon level to the operating system is a powerful and unique differentiator compared to other cloud providers.