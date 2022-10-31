Security hygiene and posture management requires new tools

Enterprises struggle to manage security hygiene and posture management at scale, increasing cyber-risk. Fortunately, promising new technology is on the horizon.

It's time to scale security controls

All enterprise security programs, regardless of an organization's size, industry or location, are built on a foundation of strong security hygiene and posture management. This is also evident in every best practice, international standard and government regulation.

Take the Center for Internet Security (CIS) critical controls, for example. This set of well-established security guidelines is composed of 18 critical controls that include things such as inventory and control of enterprise assets (CIS Control 1), inventory and control of software assets (CIS Control 2), data protection (CIS Control 3), account management (CIS Control 5), access control management (CIS Control 6) and continuous vulnerability management (CIS Control 7). If you boil these guidelines down, they recommend some common practices, including the following:

Establish secure baseline configurations.

Follow least privilege rules.

Know what's on your network.

Know the state of what's on your network.

Correct anything that drifts away from a known and approved secure configuration.

These security hygiene practices sound sensible and logical. Yet CISOs face a common problem: How do you address security hygiene and posture management at scale when hybrid IT environments are constantly growing and changing?

Unfortunately, many organizations respond to this question with a shoulder shrug and puzzled facial expression. They have no idea how to manage security hygiene and posture management across tens of thousands of constantly changing assets. Recent research from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) reflected this sad reality. The data indicated the following:

Sixty-nine percent of organizations believe security hygiene and posture management is more difficult today than two years ago. This is largely due to factors such as the expanding attack surface, a growing population of remote workers and greater use of cloud computing.

Seventy percent or organizations use more than 10 different tools for security hygiene and posture management. It's difficult to get a holistic perspective on cyber-risk when you need to look across 10 or more tools to figure this out.

Sixty-one percent of organizations find it difficult to figure out the right priorities for addressing security hygiene and posture management issues and mitigating cyber-risk. As the saying goes, "When everything is a priority, nothing is a priority." In security terms, this means critical vulnerabilities remain open for unacceptably long periods of time.

Fifty-seven percent of organizations struggle to figure out which assets should be considered business-critical. It's hard to prioritize actions when you don't have a crystal-clear understanding about which IT assets support the business and which do not.

The data also revealed that 73% of organizations still depend on spreadsheets for security hygiene and posture management. Someone is responsible for going out and finding multiple data sources, inputting the data into spreadsheets and maintaining those spreadsheets over time. At best, these manual tasks provide a point-in-time status of security hygiene and posture management. This is hardly optimal when hybrid IT is in a constant state of change.