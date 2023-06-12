Benefits of risk-based vulnerability management over legacy VM

Vulnerability management has always been a go-to security strategy to help teams identify, assess and remediate security issues. Legacy VM tools are often reactive, however, and can cause teams to suffer from alert fatigue, among other challenges. Because today's organizations don't face only legacy attacks, a new approach is needed. That's where risk-based vulnerability management comes in, offering organizations a proactive, real-time approach to the process.

RBVM is advisable to assess risk over legacy VM products because it offers the following six major benefits:

RBVM factors to consider

Many risk assessment products are available in the marketplace. It can be difficult for businesses to decide which is best for their specific needs.

When evaluating RBVM products, remember that the product needs to address endpoints. An organization's endpoints are where the lines of network communication originate and terminate. Endpoint security remains overlooked, and as a result, endpoints are popular targets for cyber attackers. Any RBVM tool should calculate the level of risk endpoints face.

Also assess the product's integration features. RBVM should be able to integrate with other security tools and processes, including network security tools, and collect data from other tools to accurately compute risk metrics.

While legacy VM products were once a tried-and-true technology, they cannot keep up with the rapidly increasing sophistication and covertness of today's cyberthreats. They provide a benchmark at a certain point in time, but modern organizations need RBVM, which can keep up with the cyber landscape on a real-time basis.